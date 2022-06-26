Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Boeing were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $141.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.