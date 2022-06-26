Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Nucor were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,084,000 after buying an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.