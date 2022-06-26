Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $568,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

