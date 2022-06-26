Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $484.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $391.25 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.08 and its 200 day moving average is $521.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

