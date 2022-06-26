Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,997,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.