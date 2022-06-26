Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 495 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

