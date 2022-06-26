Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $442,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

HON stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.92 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.