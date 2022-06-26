Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

