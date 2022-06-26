Comparing American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Franklin Street Properties 49.34% 12.36% 6.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Franklin Street Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Street Properties $209.36 million 2.20 $92.72 million $0.90 4.96

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 79.92%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

