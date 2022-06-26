Comparing Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Grove 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and Grove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 660.69%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Grove.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Grove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 1.00 -$16.95 million N/A N/A Grove $24.09 million 3.09 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Grove shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grove beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of May 12, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 47 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Grove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

