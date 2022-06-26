Comparing Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -53.23% -12.81% -8.13% Ascend Wellness -29.10% -48.74% -12.62%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canopy Growth and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 8 6 1 0 1.53 Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $8.95, suggesting a potential upside of 137.30%. Ascend Wellness has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.99%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and Ascend Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $415.09 million 3.66 -$241.08 million ($0.71) -5.31 Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.12 -$122.66 million N/A N/A

Ascend Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Canopy Growth on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

