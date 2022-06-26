Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.75.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after acquiring an additional 410,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

