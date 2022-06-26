Contrasting AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AgileThought alerts:

This table compares AgileThought and ATIF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.75 -$20.07 million N/A N/A ATIF $940,000.00 20.54 -$8.56 million N/A N/A

ATIF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgileThought.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -36.51% -12.87% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AgileThought and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgileThought presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than ATIF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About ATIF (Get Rating)

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers IPO advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial information service platform that provides membership services, including market information, pre-IPO education, and IR media and matchmaking services to SMEs and financing institutions; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform. In addition, the company offers public consulting, M&A consulting, and financial consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.