Corbenic Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Corbenic Partners LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

