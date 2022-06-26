Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $484.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $391.25 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

