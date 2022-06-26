Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

CTRA stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,464,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,873,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

