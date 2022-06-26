Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.56 ($5.56).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.19) to GBX 260 ($3.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

CSP opened at GBX 272 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.57. Countryside Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.60 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.14.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

