Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €42.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.21) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.50 ($61.58) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €34.48 ($36.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.06. Covestro has a one year low of €32.64 ($34.36) and a one year high of €60.24 ($63.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.