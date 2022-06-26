CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 165 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average is $259.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

