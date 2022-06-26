CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 238.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $325.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.17 and its 200 day moving average is $276.21.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

