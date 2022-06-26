CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $779.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $897.04. The company has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.