CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.