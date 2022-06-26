CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 2,507 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $294.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

