CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

