CRA Financial Services LLC Has $8.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.