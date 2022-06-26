CRA Financial Services LLC Has $956,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 932.3% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

