CRA Financial Services LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

