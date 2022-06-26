CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 218,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 919,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

