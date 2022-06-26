CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $7,487,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000.

NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.26 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

