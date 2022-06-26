CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.57

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.57 and traded as high as $89.91. CRA International shares last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 93,290 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $656.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in CRA International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRA International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

