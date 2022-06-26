Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2,940.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $183.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.