Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,834 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

