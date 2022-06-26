Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 188,595 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,595 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

Shares of IBD opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

