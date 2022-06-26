Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 5,852 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

