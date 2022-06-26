Credit Suisse Group Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $390.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $326.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.41.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

