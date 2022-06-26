Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.85. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 309,374 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.