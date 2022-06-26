Critical Analysis: ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 9.74% 8.90% 2.53% Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ONE Gas and Excelerate Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $1.81 billion 2.35 $206.43 million $3.89 20.17 Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ONE Gas and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

ONE Gas currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of 32.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.62%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ONE Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 41,600 miles of distribution mains; and 2,400 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 51.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

