CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells C$18,562.50 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$18,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,347 shares in the company, valued at C$54,820.43.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Stuart James King sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$2,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Stuart James King sold 65,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stuart James King sold 3,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

CWC Energy Services stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.74. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$137.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

CWC Energy Services ( CVE:CWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

