Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $256.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

