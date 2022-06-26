Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Danaher by 29.8% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 23.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Danaher by 32.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Danaher by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 7.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $256.83 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.18 and a 200 day moving average of $277.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

