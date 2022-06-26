Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.0% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $256.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

