Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $134.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

