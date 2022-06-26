DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 186,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $2,244,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $134.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17. 3M has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

