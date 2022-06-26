DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 405 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of EW opened at $96.98 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

