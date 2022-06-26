DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $62,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $463.70 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.29.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

