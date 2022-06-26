DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $82,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

