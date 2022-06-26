DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $90,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

