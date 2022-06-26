DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

