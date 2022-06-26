DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

