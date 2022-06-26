Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $295.59 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

